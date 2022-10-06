Citizens Are Key To Stopping Poaching

Indiana Conservation Officers encourage citizens to partner with the Turn In a Poacher, Inc. (TIP) program and help put an end to poaching.

TIP is a nonprofit conservation organization that protects fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and involvement in bringing violators to justice.

A poacher is a thief who illegally steals wildlife that belongs to each Indiana citizen. Indiana DNR manages wildlife for everyone, and every person can help TIP support DNR efforts by reporting potential violations at 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367) or tip.IN.gov. Doing so will help conserve wildlife for future generations.

Call TIP if you see, hear, or learn about poaching or another violation regarding fish and wildlife. If your “TIP” leads to an arrest, you may receive as much as a $500 reward, and you can remain anonymous. Since 2017 TIP has received 1,788 tips and paid thousands of dollars in rewards for tips that have led to the arrest of a suspect.

“Concerned citizens are the main reason why Indiana TIP has been successful in fighting against poaching and bringing justice to those who violate fish and wildlife laws,” said Joe Cales, TIP citizens advisory board president. “Poaching affects us all.”