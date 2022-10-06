Charlie’s Birthday Bash Returns At Rich’s To Benefit Pets In Need

If you enjoyed the Treats and Trails fall event at the Southwest Conservation Club, then your next stop should definitely be Charlie’s Birthday Bash next weekend.

“Bark, bark! Bark! Bark, bark, bark,” says Charlie excitedly as he wags his tail in anticipation of his upcoming party.

Charlie’s human, Cindy Elzey, laughs as she interprets his excitement. “Everyone is invited to attend Charlie’s Birthday Bash at Rich’s Auto Center (2135 Sandpoint Road) on October 15 from 1-4pm as we once again celebrate Charlie’s Birthday and gather donations to support the local non-profit Pet Food Pantry.”

Now in its 4th year, this popular community event has had a few happy transitions since last year.

The Pet Food Pantry is no longer an independent organization, as they’ve joined the Humane Fort Wayne non-profit, to help even more families with pets who are in need. And there is a great need, as they’re now serving over 8,000 pounds of pet food a week!

Although they are still very much involved in this event, Cindy and Rich Elzey have since retired from Rich’s Auto Center. However, the new Owner of Rich’s Auto Center, Nick Brown, says he has a big heart for these pets and is glad to work with the committee to organize another awesome event.

New this year, the silent auction will feature many pet-oriented gifts and donations from local businesses. The highlight of this year’s silent auction is art focused on animals and pets. The art is generously created by Girl Scout Troop #50779 as a part of their Bronze Level Award. You can preview their artwork and place a bid now or at the event by visiting: charlie22.givesmart.com

There will be cake and refreshments for human guests. The Pit Bull Coalition will be there with adoptable or fostered dogs to meet and greet and find their fur-ever home. Every person who attends and makes a monetary or pet food donation will be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service from Rich’s Auto! And the fun continues as friendly dogs are welcome to join (on a leash, of course). There will be a fenced in grassy area for them to play and run while you snack, socialize, and bid on the silent auction items.

There is no RSVP necessary for this event. But, Charlie says while wagging his tail vigorously, “Bark! Bark, bark, bark… awoooooh!”

Cindy Elzey laughs as she translates again, “Charlie doesn’t want any birthday gifts from you this year, instead, he INSISTS that you bring a bag of dog food or cat food or financial donation to Rich’s Auto, before or during the event. All donations will support his fellow animal friends and the local Pet Food Pantry. He also wants to be sure you get a piece of birthday cake while you’re here.”

Rochele Watson, Pet Promises Resource Administrator at Humane Fort Wayne, shared, “Deciding to surrender a pet member of the family is one of the hardest decisions a family has to make, and we work hard to prevent them from ever having to make that decision at all.”

If you don’t know about the Pet Food Pantry, it was founded in 2010 and quickly blossomed into something that many in our community came to rely on and appreciate for their pets. When the Pantry was founded, economic reasons made up 25% of the pet surrenders to local shelters, now, less than 2% are surrendered because the owner couldn’t buy food. Since its founding, the Pantry has helped dramatically reduce the number of animals surrendered to local shelters.

If you’re a pet lover, this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of celebrating and supporting an undoubtedly worthy organization, the Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry, and our local animals in need. Charlie will be fur-ever grateful for your support!

More info can be found at www.facebook.com/events/446584620867037