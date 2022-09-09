Shop Waynedale Contest Selects Winners of $500!

Winners were selected last week for the recent Shop Waynedale event. Anyone who was able to obtain all of the stamps and answer all of the scavenger hunt clues correctly on their Shop Waynedale Passport, were entered into a random drawing to select a winner. Winners of the $500 Top Prize went to mother/daughter team Laura Pieper (l) and Sherry Pieper (r). They chose gift certificates equaling $500 from participating Shop Waynedale businesses.

There were 7 people who were able to receive all of the stamps and who answered the scavenger hunt clues correctly. Scavenger hunt answers can be found on waynedale.com/shop-waynedale