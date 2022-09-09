Monarch Festival Returns

Update: This event has since been canceled due to weather.

The Monarch Festival is Little River Wetlands Project’s biggest event of the year. This free event will be held on Sunday, September 11th from 12:00 to 5:00 pm at the Eagle Marsh Barn at 6801 Engle Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46804. This event is also part of Visit Fort Wayne’s “Be A Tourist In Your Own Home Town” event. Monarch Festival hosts dozens of vendors and community partners. There will also be live music, face painting, hayrides, and more. Little River Wetlands Project (LRWP), will provide several education stations for participants of all ages to learn about wetlands, wildlife, ecological restoration, and pollinators. Attendees will be able to learn about native plants for pollinators and take a native plant home.

Other Monarch Festival activities on the marsh:

● Take a hayride through the marsh on your way to the Eagle Marsh barn!

● Several interactive education stations for the whole family.

● Free face painting by Mystic Brush.

● Enjoy Monterrico, Churro Loco, and Uncle Doc’s Damn Fine Soda food trucks, who will serve up their delicious eats, treats, and drinks!

● Visit vendors who will sell art, environmentally sound products, honey, and native plants.

● Listen to our special speaker, Dr. Nancy Germano talk about large-scale wetland restoration as part of the Unearthed Speaker Series sponsored by Indiana Humanities.

● Storytime with the Allen County Public Library.

● Live music by Drew Munger.

● Take a free native plant home to help our native pollinators.

This event would not be possible without our sponsors Monarch Capitol Management, Aqua Indiana, and Indiana Humanities.

The event is ADA accessible and handicap parking is available. CTN will provide transportation back to the barn for those attendees that need assistance. Part of Engle Rd. will be shut down for parking.