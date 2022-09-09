Essex Wire Helps Community With Free Food Cabinets

“Take what you need. Share what you can.” A mantra from Forward Indiana, a local non-profit organization, has been the driving force in the creation of food cabinets throughout Fort Wayne. It has even inspired Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire to add two of its own free food cabinets right outside its facility entrance on Phenie Street. The community pantry is filled with donations from Essex employees and is open 24/7 for anyone in the neighborhood to take food and other supplies they may need.

Essex Wire, a good neighbor in central Fort Wayne, has employees eager to help those living and working nearby. Essex Wire employees understand that contributing to the common good by combating food scarcity helps all of us in making our community better.

“Essex enjoys a thriving relationship with Fort Wayne, especially in our central neighborhood. Our employees are eager to be a part of keeping this relationship going. Their work creating and stocking two food cabinets for the neighborhood is just one of many projects that display their strong commitment to the community. Essex and its family look forward to continuing to uplift and build a robust community in collaboration with our neighbors,” said Jared W. Rowntree, President, Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire.