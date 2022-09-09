NIPSCO Employees Volunteer During “Charity Of Choice”

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, NIPSCO employees volunteered at Wellspring Interfaith Social, an organization that provides free programs and services to neighbors in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

(l-r) NIPSCO employee Dana Berkes, Wellspring Interfaith Social Assistant Food Bank Director Spencer Pauquette, and NIPSCO employee Jamison Corn are working to bag and deliver groceries for one of the food bank’s daily food programs.

During the month of August, NIPSCO employees, with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, gave their time and efforts through the company’s 12th annual Charity of Choice campaign. Members of the NIPSCO team identified specific organizations throughout the company’s service territory that need support, and employees volunteered at the charity of their choice.

By the end of August, more than 100 NIPSCO employees volunteered at 15 different events throughout northern Indiana.