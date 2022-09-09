Community Leaders Celebrate Grand Opening Of Powell Park

Mayor Tom Henry joined City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and other community leaders to celebrate the grand opening of Powell Park and highlight progress on the implementation of the Southeast Strategy.

The event was held Thursday, August 25th at 5:30 p.m. at Powell Park, 2620 Weisser Park Avenue at the intersection of Pontiac and Weisser Park Avenue. The park was officially renamed in honor of Lester and Hester Powell, who tirelessly maintained the park for the last 20 years. With the park newly refreshed and invested in as a part of the Southeast Strategy Update, City departments showcased other ways the Southeast Strategy is progressing and some action items that have already been implemented.

“I continue to be encouraged by the positive momentum we’re seeing in southeast Fort Wayne. Residents, neighborhoods, businesses, and City staff are proactively working together in a collaborative manner with a shared vision to make a meaningful difference,” said Mayor Henry. “It’s critical that we focus on investments that will have a lasting impact. The opening of Powell Park and the ongoing progress with the Southeast Strategy demonstrate a strong commitment to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families who call southeast Fort Wayne home. They’re valued members of our community.”

In 2019, the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and the Southeast Area Partnership worked together with residents in southeast Fort Wayne to develop the Southeast Strategy Update, which focuses on reinvesting in the southeast quadrant.

The Strategy is built around five topic areas:

Economic development and revitalization;

Neighborhoods and housing;

Transportation and infrastructure;

Community and pride; and

Public spaces and interconnectivity.

Powell Park was highlighted in the plan under Public Spaces & Interconnectivity. The newly reconstructed neighborhood park, located in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood, offers a basketball court, gathering space for families, and areas to rest.