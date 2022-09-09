46th Annual Nappanee Apple Festival

It’s a big celebration and historic Nappanee continues its tradition of being one of Indiana’s top fall festivals when its annual Apple Festival opens September, 15-18. Beginning in 1975 as a one-block festival, this community of 7000 offers up great Hoosier Hospitality as it welcomes over 100,000 people to the three-and-a-half-day event.

In 2016 and 2013 the Nappanee Apple Festival was chosen as #1 in the State of Indiana in the Top Ten Fall Festival Signature Food Items for its 7-foot apple pie! Over 800 slices are served to visitors from around the United States who travel to Nappanee to savor their annual piece of pie.

The festival showcases three stages of entertainment, over 150 exhibitors, carnival rides, a parade with signature military aircraft fly-over, Miss Apple Blossom scholarship pageant, Power From the Past Antique Tractor & Engine Show (Thurs – Sat. all day), a corn hole tournament, Donut Dash 5K Run/Walk, “Napple” baking contest, garden tractor pull, kids and adult pedal pull contests, Wings and Wheels show at Nappanee airport, apple peeling and pie-eating contests, and many more activities throughout the event. Additionally, a baby changing, nursing mother’s station is located downtown in the heart of the activity.

Headlining the entertainment will be Flippenout that begins Friday, 5:30 pm and runs through Sunday, 2:30 pm in one of three free entertainment stages. Flippenout performances include extreme trampoline shows to music featuring twisting triple flips, complex acrobatic routines, heights of 25 feet or more, snowboards, skis and cirque-like action off of the only mobile transparent wall in the world used in half-time shows.

The other two stages will offer music genres ranging from rock & roll to classic rock, folk, bluegrass, country, gospel and variety and kid’s favorites including Mike Hemmelgarn, comedy juggler & ventriloquist, Silly Safaris and the Granpa Crachet Kids Show and Puppets. ­­

There’s plenty of apple favorites: pie, fritters, dumplings, turnovers, fry pies, bread, applesauce, cider and butter to devour during the festival or take home to enjoy later.

Experience a truly unique hometown festival that leaves you marking your calendar for a return trip the following year. A complete list of entertainment, events and map can be viewed and downloaded from nappaneeapplefestival.org or in the 2022 Nappanee Apple Festival Brochure.

The festival is made possible through the financial support of local and area retail and corporate businesses, City of Nappanee employees, Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce and a dedicated group of volunteers. Principal sponsors are Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Elkhart County CVB, Kountry Cabinets & Home Furnishings, Miller’s Orchard, Community Fiber, Martin’s Supermarket, Monteith’s Best-One Tire & Auto Care.

Visit us at nappaneeapplefestival.org for more information. Connect with us on Facebook & Instagram @napplefest