Fire Department Welcomes 20 New Firefighters

Twenty firefighters were welcomed to the Fort Wayne Fire Department in a graduation ceremony at the Public Safety Academy.

Sixty percent of the FWFD’s 94th recruit class are in a group that is currently underrepresented within the FWFD, including three males who identify as Black, five males who identify as Hispanic, three females who identify as White, and one male who identifies as Two or More Races.

The department’s 94th recruit class began their duty as Fort Wayne firefighters at engine houses throughout the city on September 2, 2022.

“Public safety is a special calling, and I’m appreciative of the women and men who have committed themselves to serving our community,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “It’s vital that we continue to provide excellent and proactive services to meet the needs of our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses. We’re fortunate to be in position to be able to make important investments in public safety.”

The recruits participated in 20 weeks of training and will now continue their training alongside firefighters from the 18 stations that serve the City of Fort Wayne.