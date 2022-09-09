Bridging Worlds Hosts International Concert

The Ft. Wayne based non-profit, Bridging Worlds, is pleased to announce a unique concert by Chilean artist, Marcelo Jara, traveling to our city all the way from the Southern Cone of the Americas. The concert will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23rd, 2022, at the new and beautiful creative arts event center, The Garden, in the North Anthony Corridor. Some of Fort Wayne’s finest local musicians will be accompanying, including Derek Reeves on viola, Michael Patterson on upright bass, and Jose Morales on percussion. Fort Wayne based music group KelsiCote Amigos will be the opening act.

Jara is a musician, college professor, and independent composer and singer-songwriter of the new generation of Chilean music. He combines different contemporary musical styles while drawing from the roots of traditional Chilean poetry and music. For music and videos visit his website here: www.marcelojaramusic.com

Bridging Worlds Board Member, Maria Sutherland says, “We’re excited to debut our first international concert series this upcoming Fall! Living in Ft. Wayne and having grown up in South America, I am thrilled to be a part of this initiative that brings forth a rich cultural exchange through diverse music from other parts of the world. This will be a lively evening for the public to be captured by this unique experience right here in our city.”

“I’ve been playing Marcelo Jara’s music every week on our bilingual community radio programs here in Ft. Wayne and am so pleased to learn that this Fall, during Hispanic Heritage Month, Marcelo will be coming from Chile all the way to our city, in-person to give a live concert! Jara is an excellent Chilean artist, musician, poet of the everyday and sublime, of the imagination and of dreams. I’m excited to see this happening in our community. My family and I will be there for this unique opportunity!” says longtime Fort Wayne resident and host/broadcaster of Ft. Wayne Spanish radio programs Conexxion Latino WBOI NIPR 89.1 FM and WELT Latina 95.7 FM, David Calderón.

The mission of Bridging Worlds is to create and support educational programming and artistic cultural initiatives that celebrate diversity and nurture empathy. This international concert series will be soul food for Fort Wayners who enjoy eclectic musical experiences and fresh new sounds. It also aims to nurture connections and networking between local artists and artists from other cultures and countries.

This opportunity is supported in part by the Indiana Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest, a U.S. regional arts organization investing in arts and culture in the Midwest.