Student Exchange Programs Available

Fort Wayne Sister Cities International (FWSCI), through the Chapman Student Exchange Program, is now taking applications for 2023 International Student Exchanges in Gera, Germany, and possibly Płock, Poland. Up to 10 high school students will be chosen for this competitive program. Student-centered, the exchange programs focus on immersing participants in our Sister City cultures. Applications must be received through our online application portal by Friday,

October 14, 2022. Ideal student candidates will have the following qualifications:

● Currently in 10th and 11th grade

● GPA of 2.5 or higher

● Strong Community Involvement

● Leadership Experience

● Interest in International Exchange

● Availability to travel in June or July 2023

● Current resident of Allen County, Indiana

Prior to travel, student travelers will complete an orientation program which will prepare them for life abroad. Each chaperoned program includes an immersive, week-long program in the Sister City’s country, which introduces students to the arts, culture, education, iconic sites, and language of the country to which they will be traveling. After the initial week, students will be placed in a multi-week homestay with a local family. Here participants will experience the daily life of a family in our Sister City. These cross-cultural bonds last a lifetime and often lead to further exchanges.

For more than 40 years, FWSCI has partnered with its global Sister Cities to facilitate exchange experiences for our community’s citizens. The overarching goal of our exchange programs is to promote friendship and peace through understanding brought by exchanges. Thanks to the leadership and generosity of Howard and Betsy Chapman, a significant scholarship fund administered by Fort Wayne Sister Cities International exists to facilitate exchange opportunities for high-school aged students. This allows students of all backgrounds access to our Sister Cities of Takaoka, Japan; Gera, Germany; Płock, Poland; and Taizhou, China.

FWSCI will hold a virtual information meeting in early September, where our staff and committee members will discuss 2023 student exchange opportunities. Go to www.fortwaynesistercities.net/exchanges for updated meeting information.