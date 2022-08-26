Pit Bull Coalition Fundraiser, Oct 1st

The Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition has our upcoming “Spayghetti and No Balls” event on October 1st, 2022. We’re a 501c3 organization who rescues pit bull type breeds working to rehabilitate, foster, and eventually adopt these breeds out. One of the main aspects of our missions is to our spay and neuter program which includes not only spaying/neutering all dogs that come to us (we’ve received 20 puppies in the last month) but we also have a community outreach program. This program allows us to assist anyone in the community with spaying/neutering their pet, should they have a financial hardship and are not able to get it done on their own.

The event is October 1st, 2022, cocktail hour starts at 5pm. The event will be at The Summit and it is a 21+ event. Tickets are $35.The event includes a pasta dinner, entertainment, and a silent auction.