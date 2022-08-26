New LGBTQ+ Grief Support Group

The staff of the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, a service of Stillwater Hospice, is pleased to announce the creation of a grief support group for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The LGBTQ+ grief support group is for members of the LGBTQ+ community who have experienced the death of a partner or loved one. This group will provide a safe, non-judgmental space to fully express the emotions of grief with a group of people who understand. The setting allows everyone in the group to feel comfortable sharing with validation of their feelings, while also holding space for one another to fully express their grief, share suggestions, support, and empathize with one another, according to Vicki Eber, Therapeutic Program Coordinator for Stillwater Hospice.

There is no charge to attend the meeting. Meetings will be held the second Monday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. Those interested in attending are asked to reserve their spot by calling the grief center at (260) 435-3261.