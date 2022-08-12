Mental Wellness Works Workshop

Registration is now open for Mental Wellness Works, a workshop hosted by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana.

Dr. Sherene McHenry will present Addressing Mental Health Issues to Create Psychologically Safe Workspaces on October 4, 2022, at the Mirro Center in Fort Wayne. This fast-paced and practical workshop session is a must for area employers, HR professionals and others interested in creating psychologically safe workplaces that benefit employees and employers alike.

Individual tickets are $45. Tables of 8 with sponsorship benefits are available for $500. Find more details and the registration link here: mhanortheastindiana.org/mentalwellnessworks

Attention area nonprofits: Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has generously underwritten the cost of a limited number of tickets to this event for employees of nonprofit organizations. Tickets will be made available on a first come, first serve basis. To take advantage of this opportunity for up to two employees to attend at no cost, please contact Audrey Mumma at amumma@mhanortheastindiana.org to learn more. The deadline to request no-cost tickets is August 31, 2022.