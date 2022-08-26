Judy Woodruff Presentation

Judy Woodruff’s visit to Fort Wayne has a new date, according to PBS Fort Wayne officials. The anchor and managing editor of the long-running “PBS NewsHour” will speak at Purdue University Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Auer Performance Hall of the John and Ruth Rhinehart Music Center.

Woodruff has spent five decades as a journalist, reporting for NBC, CNN, and PBS. She has been White House correspondent, chief Washington correspondent, and anchor of the award-winning documentary series “Frontline with Judy Woodruff.” In 2013, she and the late Gwen Ifill broke boundaries on “PBS NewsHour” as they became the first two women to co-anchor a national news broadcast.

Beyond her accomplishments in journalism, Woodruff is the founding co-chair of the International Women’s Media Foundation. She serves on the boards of the Freedom Forum, The Duke Endowment, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Public Radio International, and the National Association to End Homelessness.

Woodruff’s visit caps the celebration of PBS Fort Wayne’s 45th anniversary in 2020, which was rescheduled due to the pandemic. Purdue Fort Wayne’s longtime partnership with PBS Fort Wayne provides the opportunity for her program to take place on campus.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Tickets can be reserved online or in person. Patrons may order tickets online and have them delivered via text or email. They can also be picked up on the night of the presentation at the Schatzlein Box Office window, located in the main lobby of the Rhinehart Music Center. Click here for box office hours of operation.

Event sponsors include The Rogers Company; Barrett McNagny, Attorneys At Law; Purdue Fort Wayne, and Physicians Health Plan.

For station and event information, visit pbsfortwayne.org. For university information, visit pfw.edu.