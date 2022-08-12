Hoosier Leads Effort To Build Newest Monument In D.C.

Scott C. Stump and Senator John N. Boozman at the July 14, 2022 Groundbreaking Ceremony

Scott C. Stump, a former Northern Indiana resident, is leading the eﬀort to construct the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial at the National Mall in Washington D.C.

The National Desert Storm Memorial Association (NDSMA) ceremoniously broke ground earlier this month on the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial.

Senator John N. Boozman; Admiral Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and His Excellency Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait were among the lineup of well respected guest speakers at the July 14, 2022 Groundbreaking Ceremony.

Scott C. Stump served in the United States Marine Corps during Operation Desert Storm and since 2010 has served as the CEO/President of the organization tasked with constructing the national monument.

In 1991, the United States of America sent a powerful message of international unity and cooperation to Saddam Hussein by opposing and ejecting Iraq’s occupying forces and liberating the peaceful nation of Kuwait. The mission, undertaken by the United States Armed Forces during Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield was a remarkable example of American leadership, values, and sacrifice in the pursuit of freedom.

In December 2014, President Obama signed the Memorial’s enabling legislation. In March 2017, President Trump signed the law authorizing the Memorial to be built near the National Mall in an Area 1 location. In June 2018, a site located in close proximity to the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial received approval.

The Memorial’s design will commemorate the historical significance of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm while honoring the service and the sacrifice of the United States of America and Coalition military personnel who liberated Kuwait from Iraq and defended Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula from further invasion.

Since 2011, the NDSMA has worked to achieve its singular mission, construction of the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial. The NDSMA’s goal is the completion and dedication of the memorial by 2024.

The NDSMA is a federally recognized, tax-exempt, 501(c)3 structure led by an all-veteran board of directors.