Saturday, August 27, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

Deadline For Loan Applications For Derecho Windstorm

The Waynedale News Staff

IDHS reminds applicants of the Sept. 6 deadline to file for assistance.

Businesses and residents in seven Indiana counties may qualify for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) following the June 13-14 derecho windstorm that struck Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.

Low-interest disaster loans are available in the primary county of Allen and in the contiguous counties of Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley in Indiana and in Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert in Ohio.

Businesses and nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

Click to advertise on this website

Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage. The deadline to submit an application for the EIDL is April 10, 2023.

Applicants can apply online using the SBA’s secure Electronic Loan Application website and should apply under SBA declaration #17505.

Established in 2005, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) leads the way to a safer and more secure Indiana. With jurisdictions involving emergency management, building code enforcement, as well as training and certification for first responders around the state, IDHS works to provide a safe, secure and resilient Indiana. For more information about IDHS, visit dhs.in.gov.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share4

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff