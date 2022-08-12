Deadline For Loan Applications For Derecho Windstorm

IDHS reminds applicants of the Sept. 6 deadline to file for assistance.

Businesses and residents in seven Indiana counties may qualify for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) following the June 13-14 derecho windstorm that struck Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.

Low-interest disaster loans are available in the primary county of Allen and in the contiguous counties of Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley in Indiana and in Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert in Ohio.

Businesses and nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage. The deadline to submit an application for the EIDL is April 10, 2023.

Applicants can apply online using the SBA’s secure Electronic Loan Application website and should apply under SBA declaration #17505.

