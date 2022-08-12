Celebrating 75 Years Of Franke Park Day Camp

An Estimated 105,400 Children Have Engaged in the Longest Running Children’s Program in the Department.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation celebrated the 75th Anniversary of Franke Park Day Camp with a special public open house event. The festivities featured opportunities for guests to take a guided hike to Bullet Hill, experience Singing Tree, appear in a commemorative photo taken with a drone, enjoy special giveaways (while supplies lasted), buy a 75th Anniversary t-shirt, and revel in a ceremony packed with fun facts about the longest running children’s program within the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.

“Since it’s beginning in 1946, Franke Park Day Camp has provided unforgettable childhood experiences for thousands of area youth” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director, Steve McDaniel. He continued, “with its strong emphasis on nature education and basic camping skills, Franke Park Day Camp provides an environment which fosters cooperation, problem-solving and socialization as well as the dirty, muddy outdoor fun that kids of all ages enjoy.”

The program continues to be a family tradition with former campers sending their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to experience the adventures, camaraderie and outdoor education. Franke Park Day Camp was sold out for the summer of 2022.

“I’m thankful for the continued excellence in programming that Franke Park Day Camp brings to Fort Wayne youth,” said Mayor Tom Henry. He added “We truly are fortunate to have such dedicated Camp Committee members, parent volunteers and city employees behind the scenes. They are an integral part of the program’s success.”

Franke Park Day Camp is open to all children ages 4 to 11, with opportunities for those up to age 18 to participate as counselors in training. Campers must be of minimum age by June 1 of each year. Financial assistance is available on a limited basis. Registration begins in March each year. Visit www.FortWayneParks.org, or follow Fort Wayne Parks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for up-to-date information on Franke Park Day Camp and other park programming for residents and visitors to Fort Wayne.