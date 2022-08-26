$36,000 Raised To Support YMCA

Mike’s Carwash raised $36,214 for the Ft. Wayne YMCA Youth Service Bureau through its Wash for a Cause promotional event the weekend of July 15-18. Throughout the weekend, Mike’s Carwash donated half of the proceeds from each Ultimate Wash sold to the Youth Service Bureau.

“This is the 9th straight year of Wash for a Cause,” said Joe Dahm, President of Mike’s Carwash. “We have a very special place in our hearts for the YMCA Youth Service Bureau. They are doing such important work to support area youth and their families. I’m grateful to both our team members and loyal customers who helped us surpass the 2021 donation by nearly $14,000.”

Founded in 1982, the Ft. Wayne, YMCA Youth Service Bureau’s primary goal is to provide comprehensive crisis and intervention services to children, youth and families in Allen County.

Founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1948, Mike’s Carwash is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio. The company is known for its state-of-the-art carwash technology, friendly customer service and its dedication to the communities it serves. Mike’s has locations in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Jeffersonville and Mishawaka, IN, Cincinnati and Dayton, OH, and Florence and Louisville, KY.

The mission of the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. For over 160 years, the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has been committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility serving more than 144,000 people annually across Allen, Wells, and Whitley counties through eight membership facilities, as well as three youth serving branches, YMCA Youth Service Bureau, YMCA Child Care Services and YMCA Camp Potawotami. To learn more about the Y please visit www.fwymca.org or email HereForYou@fwymca.org. To learn more about your local YMCA, visit fwymca.org or email hereforyou@fwymca.org