25 Beagles Rescued From Virginia Facility

Humane Fort Wayne received 25 beagles at its shelter in Fort Wayne, Indiana as part of the group of beagles removed from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, VA which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

The transfer plan was submitted by the Department of Justice and Envigo RMS LLC, with the agreement of the Humane Society of the United States to assume the responsibility of coordinating placement. The transfer will take place in stages over the next 60 days, and the dogs will be up for adoption via Humane Fort Wayne and other shelters and rescues.

Due to the expected volume of inquiries about the beagles, Humane Fort Wayne is asking the public to refrain from calling the shelter directly and to instead stay tuned to its website (www.humanefw.org) and social media pages for the most up-to-date information. Those interested in adopting or fostering one of the beagles can fill out the appropriate application there, and the shelter is also welcoming donations for the care of the beagles via its website as well.

“We are honored to be a part of this monumental effort,” says Jessica Henry, Executive Director at Humane Fort Wayne. “This organization has never shied away from a challenge, and while we know it will be a herculean task, we’re thrilled to be able to give these animals a chance for a better life.”

The transfer plan comes as a result of a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility. Repeated federal inspections have resulted in dozens of violations, including findings that some dogs had been “euthanized” without first receiving anesthesia, that dogs had received inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food, and that they were living in unsanitary conditions.

“It takes a massive network of compassionate, expert shelters and rescues to make an operation of this scale possible,” said Lindsay Hamrick, shelter outreach and engagement director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are deeply grateful to each organization that is stepping up to find these dogs the loving homes they so deserve.”

For more information about the beagles Humane Fort Wayne is finding homes for, visit www.humanefw.org.

Humane Fort Wayne believes that when pets have safe, forever homes, they thrive. And with their loving companionship, so do we. From adoption and pet retention programs, to spay/neuter and wellness services, to community outreach and education, they work tirelessly to prevent the incidence of euthanasia and to promote the happiness, safety and well-being of pets and the people who love them. Visit humanefw.org to learn about our lifesaving programs.