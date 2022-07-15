WUMC Serves Up A Free Concert & Root Beer Floats

There will be a community concert in the parking lot of Waynedale UMC on Sunday, July 24th, at 2pm. The band Tribute will play, and the church will be handing out root beer floats. There will also be activities for children including face painting and balloon animals.

Tribute is a band that has been around for 24 years and has played at several local churches and at church camp. One of the group’s leaders, Jim Courtney, leads the church’s praise band. He has been involved in multiple bands in Fort Wayne. “Tribute was formed to play for the glory of God and to share the light of Christ,” he said. They will play many favorites and a few original sings as well.

“Waynedale UMC’s mission is to Joyfully connect people to Christ and the Community, and we have been an active part of Waynedale for almost 100 years”, Says Pastor Bill Garver. “Most people know us by our food pantry, monthly meal giveaway, or our excellent preschool.” We also have weekly Dance Aerobics classes, a TOPS weight loss support program, a Euchre group that meets on Tuesdays at 9am, AA groups who meet twice a week, and weekly Bible Studies. Women of Faith come together in small and large groups to serve community, city, and people worldwide.

Our event planner coordinates events like trips to Tin Caps Games, trips to museums, and lunch out at places like Coney Island. “There is always something happening for our community at Waynedale UM Church,” pastor Bill explains, “We serve special dinners around Thanksgiving and always look for ways to reach out to our neighbors.”

With the recent storms devastating the area, Waynedale UM church helped bring in UMCOR, the United Methodist Committee on Relief to help folks in need. A local representative stopped by and helped one neighbor move after her home was damaged. “Our church members were out cleaning up branches and providing food and to those in need. It was wonderful to see neighbors helping neighbors,” Pastor Bill said.

Pastor Bill Garver lived in Waynedale as a middle school student. Now he owns a home within walking distance of the church. He is invested in the Waynedale area and wants to see the church continue to make a difference in the community for the next 100 years.

So, come on out for a great concert and a root beer float. Bring your family and invite your neighbors. “We are hoping to make this an annual event and maybe move over to the park next year. If all goes well, maybe we can roast hotdogs and hand out potato chips next time, along with ice cream”, says pastor Garver, “We just want to connect neighbor to neighbor, thank everyone, and celebrate Waynedale.” Come on out and enjoy!