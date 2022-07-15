Happy Wedding Anniversary!

Ed and Mary Lou Fox are celebrating 63 years of marriage on July 25th. They were married in 1959 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They have been blessed with 4 children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 of which are in heaven with Jesus and more blessings on the way! They have created a legacy of love, a Christian example of marriage, and a constant support to their family. Ed and Mary Lou are grateful for God’s many blessings throughout their lives. They are a huge part of the distribution of the Waynedale News. Congratulations on 63 years Ed and Mary Lou and may God continue to bless your lives, love, and marriage. Happy Anniversary!