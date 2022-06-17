Scouts Help Retire Old American Flags

Tuesday, June 14th was National Flag Day and also the Birthday of the United States Army. On the Sunday before, the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum in Fort Wayne hosted their annual flag retirement ceremony at 2122 O’Day Road.

In conjunction with the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations and local boy scouts from area troops, hundreds of old American flags that had been collected at local Legion Posts and donated at the Shrine for proper disposal were retired.

American Flags that are in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be retired in a dignified manner, preferably by fire.

Anyone wishing to retire a used flag that no longer can be flown properly or have American flags that are non-serviceable, can drop off those flag(s) to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum. Call the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum at 260-267-5022 for more information on Flag Retirement Day.