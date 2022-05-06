Shared Scooters & Bikes Are Back In Fort Wayne

E-scooters and bikes have returned to Fort Wayne after a winter hiatus. Since 2019 the City of Fort Wayne has partnered with Veo to offer convenient, affordable and sustainable transportation options.

“We’re looking forward to our continued partnership with Veo,” said Nick Jarrell, manager of right of way and landscape services for the City of Fort Wayne and the City of Fort Wayne’s Veo liaison. “The innovative program helps increase transportation access, connect neighborhoods, and improve air quality. Tens of thousands of residents and visitors have used shared scooters and bikes to commute, run errands, visit local restaurants and shops, and explore the city.”

The shared mobility company based in Chicago released 500 electric Astro stand-up scooters and 80 Halo pedal bikes this month.

“We have had the privilege to work closely with the City of Fort Wayne for the past three years to provide sustainable, convenient transportation options to fill the gap between public transit, driving, and walking,” said Candice Xie, CEO of Veo. “With gas prices on the rise, micromobility provides a fun and affordable way for residents and visitors to get where they need to go.”

How to Ride: