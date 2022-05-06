Shared Scooters & Bikes Are Back In Fort Wayne
E-scooters and bikes have returned to Fort Wayne after a winter hiatus. Since 2019 the City of Fort Wayne has partnered with Veo to offer convenient, affordable and sustainable transportation options.
“We’re looking forward to our continued partnership with Veo,” said Nick Jarrell, manager of right of way and landscape services for the City of Fort Wayne and the City of Fort Wayne’s Veo liaison. “The innovative program helps increase transportation access, connect neighborhoods, and improve air quality. Tens of thousands of residents and visitors have used shared scooters and bikes to commute, run errands, visit local restaurants and shops, and explore the city.”
The shared mobility company based in Chicago released 500 electric Astro stand-up scooters and 80 Halo pedal bikes this month.
“We have had the privilege to work closely with the City of Fort Wayne for the past three years to provide sustainable, convenient transportation options to fill the gap between public transit, driving, and walking,” said Candice Xie, CEO of Veo. “With gas prices on the rise, micromobility provides a fun and affordable way for residents and visitors to get where they need to go.”
How to Ride:
- Using the Veo app, riders scan a QR code to unlock the vehicle. The cost to unlock is $1. Standard pricing for the Astro is 30 cents per minute and the Halo is 5 cents per minute. The Veo Access Plan waives the unlock fee for riders with low incomes.
- To end a trip, the Veo app helps users locate an approved parking area and take an “end of ride” photo of the properly parked bike or scooter at the end of their ride.
- Vehicles can be parked in the sidewalk furniture zone away from the pedestrian right of way. Recommended parking zones are highlighted in the Veo app.
How to contact Veo:
- Riders and residents can visit the Help Center in the Veo app to report mechanical issues, inappropriate parking, app issues, or to provide general feedback. If they don’t have the app, they can report concerns by contacting Veo at 855-836-2256 or hello@veoride.com to report the vehicle’s address and–if possible-the vehicle number located in between the handlebars.
