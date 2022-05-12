12th Annual Rural Artist Studio Tour

Visit area artists at their studios and host businesses during a casual self-guided tour on Saturday, May 7th from 10am-6pm. The FIRST “Rural Studio Tour” was held in May 2010. It was such a hit with both the artists and the people who attended that we are now gearing up for our 12th annual event! We’ve added some artists, plus a few scenic stops along the way.

Viewing an artist’s work, visiting with them, and seeing where they create the work is a unique experience. The majority of the artists on the tour are full time artists, who show at art fairs and galleries around the country. Some also teach and host workshops. For many of us, May 7 will be the only day of the entire year when we invite the public in. The rest of the time, our studios are simply a place to create. This year, we fall on Mother’s Day eve…so this is the perfect time to snag a thoughtful gift for the special women in your life!

This event is a great chance to support local artists… some of the artists might even be your neighbors! Each studio will be open 10am-6pm on Saturday, May 7. It will be casual & self-guided… meaning people can visit as many studios & in any order as they wish & on their own time. It’s an amazing way to spend a day with your family or get a carload of friends together, have fun & be inspired.

We have a fan page where anyone interested can get updates & a map: www.facebook.com/ArtStudioTour. Or, just type in “Rural Artist Studio Tour – Fort Wayne, Indiana & Beyond” on Facebook. Printed maps will be available at all stops day of event or pick one up in advance at several local businesses, including The Orchard Gallery, Artlink & The Art Museum in Fort Wayne & Olde Church Shoppes & Perks Peak in Leo.

Artists are located in Fort Wayne, Leo and Spencerville, Indiana. Riverview Native Nursery & Beside Still Waters Greenhouse are both on the route and you can shop for your Spring plants while visiting!

2022 participating artists: Sharon Zych, Kristy Jo Beber, Holly Heath, Beth Wright, William Steffen, Lisa Vetter, Paul Siefert, Greg & BJ Jordan. Printed maps will be available at each stop the day of event.