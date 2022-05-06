After Dark Night Club Raises $40K Hosting Aids Benefit

On Saturday, April 16th, 2022 After Dark commemorated its 31st Annual AIDS Benefit. The staff and friends of After Dark have generously hosted this event for over 30 years, raising over $1 million historically for HIV/AIDS research and the Positive Resource Connection. This year’s event included an online silent auction and in-person live auction filled with antiques, artwork and tons of exciting gifts from the community. The live auction was accompanied by hilarious commentary from the community’s favorite local drag queens. Lively drag entertainment lasted until the wee hours, collecting cash donations from the audience. Their grand total for the evening was a whopping $40,000 for the Positive Resource Connection (PRC)! From the PRC: “Thank you 40,000 times to Della Licious, Justin Hoover, Matthew Gallaway, Charles Miller, Leo Vodde and the After Dark team!” More about this initiative can be found on positiveresourceconnection.org.

Miss After Dark, Mr. After Dark, Pride Ambassador, Miss After Dark All-Star, Miss Gay Allen County & Miss Vintage on April 8, 2022.