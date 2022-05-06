Name The Chicks!

It’s an exciting time to watch the livestream of Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) FalconCam. Two peregrine falcon chicks have hatched, and people all over the world can view the baby birds and proud parents 24/7 at www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/FalconCam

I&M is asking for help in naming the new falcons. We have partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne to come up with a list of names and are asking customers to vote for their favorites at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LN776TF

Voting will be open through May 16 and names will be announced at the banding event next month.

I&M is working with Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Indiana Audubon Society to band the chicks once they reach an appropriate age.

The parents are Moxie (female) and Jamie (male), who have now produced more than 30 eggs since taking up residence atop the tallest building in Fort Wayne in 2013. Since 1996, more than 65 falcon chicks have hatched in a nesting box on top of Indiana Michigan Power Center, making it one of Midwest’s more productive sites for falcon restoration. The building offers falcons a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators and access to water and food.