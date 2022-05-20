Free Summer Enrichment For High School Students

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is offering Tech Fusion summer enrichment camps to high school students from June 6 to 16 (Monday to Thursday each week) from 8 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. Student will earn transferable college credit after completing the program. There are three different options to choose from—Health Science, Computer Science, and Apprenticeship. All enrichment camps are free, but space is limited.

Tech Fusion provides an overview of each program with hands-on learning experiences in Ivy Tech’s state-of-the-art facilities. It also integrates with Ivy Tech’s Student Success (IVYT) course, which provides a map on how to be successful in college while awarding college credit.

In the Health Sciences Tech Fusion Camp, students will explore the following career fields: certified nursing assistant, medical assisting, nursing, respiratory therapist, surgical technician, and paramedic science. Students in the Apprenticeship Camp will explore careers in welding, construction, agriculture, automotive, and manufacturing and robotics. Finally, the Computer Science Camp offers students the chance to learn more about computer science, informatics, cyber security, networking, software development, and database management careers.

Interested? Contact Connor Wilkins at cwilkins13@ivytech.edu or 260-241-7653. Want to know more about dual enrollment opportunities or free college classes for high school students this summer? Visit link.ivytech.edu/ivyfree