Broadview Terrace Volunteers Clean-up Well
More than a dozen people representing the Broadview Terrace addition gathered for a neighborhood cleanup April 30, 2022. The event coincided with the Great American Cleanup Day sponsored by the City of Fort Wayne. The team picked up trash along Winchester Rd. and helped a neighbor clear brush from her yard. A pizza party capped off the event.
