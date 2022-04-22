Tails On Trails Kick-Off April 30

Those who would like to make a shelter doggy’s day, and make their own day a little brighter, are invited to the kick-off of the Tails on Trails volunteer program. The event will run from 1 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 30 at Foster Park Pavilion 1.

Tails on Trails is a new volunteer program, offering a pleasant walk on one of Fort Wayne’s beautiful trails for you, and a fun, exercise-filled outing for an adoptable dog. During the event, those interested in possibly volunteering for the new program can take a guided walk with adoptable dogs from Humane Fort Wayne. This will be a great way to learn all about the program and how easy it will be to check out an adoptable dog when you feel like some company on your walk.

“Humane Fort Wayne is ecstatic to be partnering with the City and Fort Wayne Trails for Tails on Trails, a doggy day out program,” said Jessica Henry, Executive Director, Humane Fort Wayne. “We are always working to improve the shelter experience for dogs who walk through our doors, and this program serves to do just that. Actually, it’s hard to say who benefits more – our dogs or the volunteers who get to enjoy the trek with them. We look forward to seeing lots of dog lovers at Foster Park for the kick-off!”

The kick-off is an “Adoptables-Only” event, so participants are asked to leave their pets at home while they get to know the adoptable pets from Humane Fort Wayne

Tails on Trails is a partnership between Humane Fort Wayne, the City of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Trails.

The Fort Wayne Area Trails Network consists of nearly 129 miles of trails, with 97.4 miles inside City limits. Most of the trails in City limits are planned, designed, constructed and maintained by the City of Fort Wayne, under the leadership of Mayor Tom Henry.