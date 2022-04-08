April 8, 2022 – Local Ads

GOOD FRIDAY FISH FRY

FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Friday April 15, Dinner includes fish, potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll, homemade pies and coffee.

4:30 -7:00

3102 Ardmore Ave.

LARGE GARAGE SALE

Home goods, many new and with beachy feel. Scrapbooking supplies, women’s clothing. Great variety and quality! April 7 & 8, 8 a – 5 p & April 9, 8 – noon. 704 Snowfall Road.

SAUSAGE & PANCAKE BRUNCH

When: Sun., April 10

9a- 1p

Where: Poe Fire Station

Add’l: Poe Volunteer Fire Department sausage & pancake brunch. Proceeds going towards a Life Pak 15 Monitor for Ambulance.

Cost: Adults $8

Children 6-12 $4

Under 6 Free

Carry-out available.

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

NOW HIRING ALL SHIFTS

Looking for friendly dependable attendants and managers. 2 Fort Wayne locations, call 574-267-3254 to apply.

MEN’S MART COLLECTIBLES SHOWS

April 24th

May 29th

June 12th

10am To 6pm

Door Prizes

Comfort Suites – South

5775 Coventry Lane

Fort Wayne, In 46804

Ph: 260.484.2911

Comics, Funko, Toys, Video Games, Diecast, Sports Cards, & Much More.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

TREASURE CHEST PICKER’S SALE

7812 Bluffton Road Fort Wayne IN 46809

Unique vintage household items for sale.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday April 14, 15 and 16th 11 – 6; Saturday 8 am – 2 pm Bring help to load.

3% fee for credit card purchases

No checks please

All sales final

13TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR

American Legion #241 Auxiliary

7605 Bluffton Rd.

Sat. June 4th

9 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Space $15.00 Table $5.00 if needed

Reservations: Diana 260-431-7183

Proceeds: Veterans and their Families

Public Welcome!

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.