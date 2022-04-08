April 8, 2022 – Local Ads
GOOD FRIDAY FISH FRY
FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Friday April 15, Dinner includes fish, potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll, homemade pies and coffee.
4:30 -7:00
3102 Ardmore Ave.
LARGE GARAGE SALE
Home goods, many new and with beachy feel. Scrapbooking supplies, women’s clothing. Great variety and quality! April 7 & 8, 8 a – 5 p & April 9, 8 – noon. 704 Snowfall Road.
SAUSAGE & PANCAKE BRUNCH
When: Sun., April 10
9a- 1p
Where: Poe Fire Station
Add’l: Poe Volunteer Fire Department sausage & pancake brunch. Proceeds going towards a Life Pak 15 Monitor for Ambulance.
Cost: Adults $8
Children 6-12 $4
Under 6 Free
Carry-out available.
SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
NOW HIRING ALL SHIFTS
Looking for friendly dependable attendants and managers. 2 Fort Wayne locations, call 574-267-3254 to apply.
MEN’S MART COLLECTIBLES SHOWS
April 24th
May 29th
June 12th
10am To 6pm
Door Prizes
Comfort Suites – South
5775 Coventry Lane
Fort Wayne, In 46804
Ph: 260.484.2911
Comics, Funko, Toys, Video Games, Diecast, Sports Cards, & Much More.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
TREASURE CHEST PICKER’S SALE
7812 Bluffton Road Fort Wayne IN 46809
Unique vintage household items for sale.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday April 14, 15 and 16th 11 – 6; Saturday 8 am – 2 pm Bring help to load.
3% fee for credit card purchases
No checks please
All sales final
13TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
7605 Bluffton Rd.
Sat. June 4th
9 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Space $15.00 Table $5.00 if needed
Reservations: Diana 260-431-7183
Proceeds: Veterans and their Families
Public Welcome!
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
