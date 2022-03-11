Women’s History Month – Voice Of The Township

March is Women’s History Month, and Trustee Austin Knox, along with the rest of his staff, celebrates this annual observance.

Trustee Austin Knox presents Jenn Welsh with the March Employee Spotlight award.

Women’s History began as an official national celebration 42 years ago when in February 1980, President Jimmy Carter, while encouraging the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (the ERA), issued a presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8, 1980, as National Women’s History Week. Following this the Congress passed legislation authorizing the president to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982 as “Women’s History Week,” and over the next five years, they continued authorizing one week in March to be celebrated as “Women’s History Week.” Then in 1987 the National Women’s History Project (later to become the National Women’s History Alliance) petitioned Congress to pass a law designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month.” Between 1988 and 1994, Congress continued authorizing March of each year as “Women’s History Month.” Since 1995, presidential proclamations have occurred annually celebrating women’s history in the month of March to recognize the achievements and contributions women have made over the course of American history.

While women in the United States are advancing in many fields such as law, politics, science and more, this year the National Women’s History Alliance has named the 2022 Women’s History theme, “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope,” honoring the ceaseless work of women as caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and recognizing the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history.

“This year, in particular, we are reminded of the importance of healers and caregivers who are helping to promote and sustain hope for the future. The NWHA encourages communities throughout the country to honor local women who bring and have historically brought these priceless gifts to their families, workplaces, and neighborhoods, sometimes at great sacrifice. These are the women who, as counselors and clerics, artists and teachers, doctors, nurses, mothers, and grandmothers listen, ease suffering, restore dignity, and make decisions for our general as well as our personal welfare…Women have long advocated for compassionate treatments and new directions in public health and in women’s mental and physical health, and they have led the way in mending divisions, healing wounds, and finding peaceful solutions.”

Here at the township, our March Employee Spotlight winner is Jennifer Welsh. Jenn has worked at the township since 2016, when she started as an investigator who soon took on many extra duties like running our school supplies store, a job that included raising funds, buying the supplies and organizing them into backpacks to be distributed to clients.

Jenn entered and then advanced through the accounting department and in April 2021 became second in command as the Assistant Township Clerk. Along with her accounting duties, she works with Human Resources setting up websites that staff members can access for online training sessions and for tracking their job benefits.

Jenn likes the variety of her job, and the team environment here, where, she says, “Everybody works so well together for the purpose of serving our clients. We perform a much needed service for Wayne Township and the city of Fort Wayne.”

At home Jenn designs, makes and sells her own line of jewelry, and she has a vast collection of rocks and gems some of which she has mined herself.

We congratulate Jennifer Welsh for being in our March Employee Spotlight, and thank her for all her hard work.