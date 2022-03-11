The public is invited to celebrate the approach of warmer weather with a nine-mile “Spring Forward on the Trails!” bike ride, Sunday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m., hosted by the City of Fort Wayne’s Greenways and Trails Department and Fort Wayne Trails.

This free event will include a special visit to the Safety Village where participants can explore the miniature buildings and streetscapes. Bike patrol officers will be joining the ride and on hand at the Safety Village for a quick bicycle safety review and to answer questions. All ages and skill levels are welcome, and a prize will be given to one lucky participant. Those who would like to join the bike ride are asked to meet at the Foster Park Trailhead near Pavilion #1. Helmets are recommended.



Contact Greenways Program Manager Neil Miller at 260-427-6228 with any questions.

The Fort Wayne Area Trails Network consists of nearly 129 miles of trails, with 97.4 miles inside City limits. Most of the trails in City limits are planned, designed, constructed and maintained by the City of Fort Wayne, under the leadership of Mayor Tom Henry.