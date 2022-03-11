Free Virtual Earth Day Presentations For Students

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is offering free virtual presentations to elementary schools across the state to celebrate Earth Day 2022. Every year, IDEM staff meet with students to talk about their careers and share science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) based lessons about air, land, water, and recycling.

“IDEM’s annual Earth Day presentations are a great way to teach students about the importance of protecting our environment,” said IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess. “These virtual lessons encourage students to understand how their actions can impact themselves and their community.”

Virtual Earth Day presentations are available for elementary schools across the state and vary in length from 30 to 50 minutes. The interactive presentations offer activities such as reduce, reuse, recycle your trash; or a demonstration on how water flows through a watershed. Teachers who participated in IDEMs virtual presentations last year commented about how much they enjoyed the “hands-on way of learning” and “my students are still using the words they learned from the presentation.”

Registration is required and is now open. Please visit www.idem.in.gov/iee/index.htm to see dates, topics, and to register. Educators may direct questions to IDEM’s Environmental Education Outreach Coordinator at education@idem.IN.gov or 800-988-7901. Presentations are also available throughout the year. For more information, please visit IDEM’s Environmental Education website: www.idem.IN.gov/iee/

IDEM (idem.IN.gov) implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses and citizens in protecting Hoosiers and our environment.