Public Meeting: Bluffton Road Bridge Project

The Waynedale News Staff

The City of Fort Wayne invites the public to attend a public meeting for an overview of the Bluffton Road Bridge Project. The project will include replacement of the bridge beams and deck, and added enhancements such as wider sidewalks with lookout points. Construction is expected to begin in late 2024 or early 2025.

The meeting will be held in the Sears Pavilion, 1701 Bluffton Road, on Wednesday, February 9 at 6:00 p.m. Masks will be required for all attendees. The meeting will also be recorded and posted online at Facebook.com/CityofFortWayne

During the meeting, a team from the City of Fort Wayne will discuss the purpose and need for replacing the bridge superstructure, how they plan to keep total closure of the bridge to a minimum, and the tentative timeline. There will be time for questions from the public, as well.

