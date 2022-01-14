January 14, 2022 – Local Ads

LIQUIDATION SALE

Don Hall’s Original Restaurant, 1502 Bluffton Road.

January 20, 21, & 22; 9am-5pm

Items sold are surplus to needs of Hall’s equipment, furnishings, Hall’s original builds & Lesters are full of items to sell.

SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS NEEDED

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School is seeking caring and energetic substitute teachers. This opportunity offers flexible days and hours, meaningful work with students and compensation of $85/full day and $50/half day. We would love the opportunity to welcome you to our team! If you are interested, please email Shelley Tourney at stourney@seascsfw.org or call (260)432-4001, ext. 303.

TTF FENCING

Chain Link & Spilt Rail & Privacy Fencing installation and repair schedule a quote today. Call 260-571-0400 Insured

ISH FRYS CANCELED

The Southwest Conservation Club (5703 Bluffton Rd) will be discontinuing Fish Frys until further notice due to COVID concerns. Please see this newspaper and our road sign for updates.

WINTER MAINTENANCE

Lawn mowing, snow removal, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, leaf removal 260-418-6653

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

