See Santa As He Tours Waynedale Neighborhoods!

Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus, right down… Old Trail Road? Yes, it’s true! Santa is coming to visit Waynedale and the surrounding neighborhoods the weekend before Christmas. On Sunday, December 19, from 1-4pm Santa, Mrs. Claus, and an elf or two will be slowly touring the community on a Christmas Trolley to give a cheery wave and a candy cane to all the good boys and girls.

Last year, hundreds of residents lined-up along the route for the contactless event and due to the event’s previous successes, organizers Camille Garrison and Alex Cornwell of The Waynedale News plan to bring back the free event for all who would like to participate. This event was designed for children and their families to safely see Santa and experience the magic of Christmas that only Jolly Old Saint Nick can bring.

“It’s been another year of anxiety, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from enjoying the holidays.” Cornwell continued, “For many, Santa stands for hope and fond memories that inspire the child inside all of us. Camille and I felt that again this year, our community can be inspired by this special experience to help everyone stay positive and to bring joy to the season’s festivities.”

To let his 9 reindeer rest up for the big Christmas night, he’ll be riding through the following neighborhoods on the Christmas Trolley on December 19 at the approximate times: Indian Village (1pm); Sand Point & Belle Vista (1:20pm), Old Trail (1:35pm), Southwest Waynedale (1:50pm), Avalon (2:30pm), Lake Shores West & Lakewood (2:50pm), Lakeshores East & Winterset (3:15pm). Santa has chosen the roads that would be the most convenient for families to see him from their front windows or step out of their homes to cheer him on as he rides by. Residents can find the event on Facebook for more details and a map of Santa’s route: fb.me/e/31DM6Nado

Of course, bringing the big man to visit neighborhoods is no small feat. Organizers say that this would not have been possible without dedicated and passionate sponsors, Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning (260-747-1800 / 6502 Bluffton Rd.) and The Waynedale News (260-747-4535 / 2505 Lower Huntington Rd.).

“Legacy is a local family-owned company. Growing up in the family business, I have always been thankful for the support we have received over the many years and like to give back to the community as a thank you.” Vicky Griffin, Owner of Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning continued, “This has been another difficult year for many, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus and enjoy time with family & friends, near or far, we hope this will bring joy to your family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours!”

Organizers recommend families bundle-up, mask-up, socially distance from other families and stay safe while waiting for Santa. Times for Santa’s drive-by are approximate within about 15-20 minutes. Adults are required to accompany children who should stay on sidewalks (away from road) and should not approach the trolley and recommend being aware and careful of all traffic as the roads will have active traffic other than Santa’s Trolley. And if you appreciate events like this, give our sponsors your thanks by using their services as well as donating to preserve the newspaper’s longevity and positive action in the area gf.me/u/yqj9aj