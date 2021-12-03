Season’s Greetings! – From The Publisher

Filled with the spirit of the holidays, from the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank everyone for reading, donating and supporting us to keep the historic Waynedale Newspaper going! It means so much to us that you value the legacy of the newspaper as much as we do. On behalf of our community writers, editorial staff, advertising manager, designer, and newspaper delivery personnel, we’d like to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks!

This year, we celebrated an unprecedented 89 years in print and service to the community. With your help, we are still here as an independent newspaper connecting the community through family friendly news. We are still here as an educational resource to help those who are in need and for those who just like to learn. We are still here as a positive reflection of our community, open to reader submissions and a local source of information for those who need to read something uplifting in this world of negative news. And thanks to you, we are still very involved in local initiatives to improve the community, as you have likely read about in previous editions and saw in features about our work in other local media.

We are proud of our community and so thankful to be a part of it!

As other businesses struggle to stay afloat, our primary source of income, advertising, also continues to suffer. Readers may not immediately recognize the arduous task we commit ourselves to in addition to the monumental cost of fundraising it takes to produce a newspaper that lands in the hands of tens of thousands of readers.

If you too believe in our mission and have the resources to give, we would be greatly appreciative for any support you are able to provide. Please keep us in your heart, mind, and prayers as we look hopefully into the future.

As a special thank you for those who feel inspired to give, we will be providing space for you to write a short New Year’s greeting that will appear in our first newspaper of the year. We hope you’ll use this opportunity to wish the community good tidings, a prosperous new year, or any other uplifting message from you and your family to be seen by all. If you would like to do this, please visit the following link before January 10, 2022: waynedalenews.com/donate/

Thank you so very much!



Alex Cornwell

Editor & Publisher