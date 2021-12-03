The monthly Salamonie Senior Luncheon will be held at noon on Monday December 6, at the Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend.

Join Brad Bumgardner, Executive Director Indiana Audubon Society. The program will explore all things birding in Indiana, and will include a look at birding opportunities around the state, a look at the history of birding, important bird areas in Indiana, purchasing and using binoculars, and an introduction to the common birds of Indiana.

The program begins with a carry-in meal at noon. Guests should bring a side dish to share, a beverage and their own table service. The main dish of chili is provided by Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services. A $1 donation will be accepted to help defray costs.

Seating is limited. Reservations may be made by calling (260) 468-2127.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.