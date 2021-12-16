16th Annual Blood Drive In Memory Of Two Decatur Teens

The community is invited to give blood in memory of Corey Shaffer and Rick Girod at the 16th annual American Red Cross blood drive Saturday, December 18th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riverside Center in Decatur.

Corey and Rick were good friends and graduated from Bellmont High School in 2004. Corey wanted to be a doctor and was working towards that goal by attending Indiana University-Purdue University – Fort Wayne (IPFW) as a chemistry major. In June 2005, Corey was involved in a head-on car crash. Despite medical efforts to save his life including blood transfusions, he succumbed to his injuries. Less than a month later, Rick was headed to church when he lost control of his vehicle. He passed away from his injuries. For the past 15 years, the community has come together to honor Corey and Rick’s memory by giving blood.

“Losing Corey and Rick at such a young age was extremely difficult for our community,” said Ashley, co-organizer of the blood drive. “This blood drive has been a great way to keep their memories alive and follows in Corey’s foot steps of donating blood. He started donating blood to the Red Cross at 17 years old.”

“The need is great, particularly at this time of year. Currently, the American Red Cross which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels,” said Meg Ahlering, account manager. “Giving blood in memory of Corey and Rick is a wonderful way to honor them and make a difference in others’ lives.”

Blood Drive in Memory of Corey Shaffer and Rick Girod

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverside Center

1100 Mercer, Decatur, IN 46733

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.