November 19, 2021- Local Ads
MONROEVILLE WINTER MARKET
DEC 5th 10-2 Hosted at the Cornerstone Youth Center 19819 Monroeville Road.
Handmade and local vendors from across the region with crafts, sweets, gifts, decor and more.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
MACHINISTS WANTED
Screw machine shop looking for machinists. Will train to our equipment. Climate controlled facility. Pay based on experience. Benefits package. Apply in person at 9492 N US Hwy 24 E, Roanoke, IN, 10a-4p M-F or by email at jhartmus@economymachine.com
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
VENDOR CRAFT SHOW & FUNDRAISER
Local 2209 Union Hall
5820 E 900 North, Roanoke, IN
Dec. 4, 2021
10am-4pm
Family Fun Activates
All proceeds benefit Majestic Care of West Allen Accepting donations for Nursing Home Residents.
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES
Here for all of your hauling & clean-up needs. Let’s get you ready for winter!
Thanks,
Mike
260-750-2830
FALL & WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Hauling Services, Leaf & Snow Removal.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
