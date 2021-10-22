November Worship & Events
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
MESSAGE SERIES: GOD’S PEOPLE GATHER
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website: holyscripturefw.org Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . .
SUNDAY BIBLE STUDY – LET’S GO
When: 11 AM
Where: Fellowship Hall
Add’l: Services are live streamed. Available on website and Facebook.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Website: holyscripturefw.org & Facebook; Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
. . .
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area
Add’l: We are here to help and serve.
We are always looking for volunteers to join our team!
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 10am
Bible Study Sundays 9am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
ST. THERESE
CATHOLIC CHURCH
www.StThereseFW.org
2304 Lower Huntington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9139
Office Hours:
Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p
Mass Times:
Sunday: 8am & 11am
Weekdays: T, Th 5:30 p.m.
W, F 8:30 a.m.
Saturday: 5:15 p.m.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . .
SHARING PEACE CAFE
When: Monday – Thursday, 7am-1pm & Sunday 8:30-11am
Where: On the Campus of Peace Lutheran Church
Who: Community
Why: Enjoy a good beverage and place to meet
Add’l: Delicious beverages, homemade baked goods Free WiFi FB & IG: @sharingpeacecafe
Cost: See Menu on FB
Contact: Rose Murphy – cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
calvaryum.church
6301 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-9218
Worship:
Sunday 9:30 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.
Sunday School 10:30 a.m.
. . .
WOW Worship (Wednesdays 10/13/21 through 11/17/21)
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Calvary United Methodist Church
Who: anyone
Why: Learn, Grow and Worship
Add’l: A Disciples Path: Deepening Your Relationship with Christ and the Church and Anxiety as Opportunity for Spiritual Growth
Cost: Free
Contact: Calvary UMC 747-9218
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
