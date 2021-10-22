Mint Cannabis Continues Michigan Expansion

Halloween Costume Contests, Hiring Blitz, Pre-Roll Giveaways, and Donation to Michigan State University’s Student-Led Cannabis Industry Association Mark the Celebration

No tricks (only treats!) are in store Halloween weekend at Mint Cannabis’ newest retail location in Michigan, at 365 N. Willowbrook Rd. in Coldwater. The cannabis brand will celebrate the grand opening of its Coldwater location from Oct. 29-31.

As part of the grand opening festivities, Michiganders ages 21+ are encouraged to visit the Mint decked out in their Halloween costumes on Friday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 31. Those dressed in a Halloween costume on these two days will each receive one free pre-roll (one per customer; cannot be redeemed multiple times at different locations; costume validation per the Mint’s staff discretion).

A Halloween costume contest will take place on social media, too. From Oct. 29-31, Michigan residents ages 21+ are invited to upload pictures of themselves in their most creative Halloween costume on Instagram, tagging @themintcannabis_mi, for a chance to win a gift basket loaded with cannabis products. The Mint will announce the winner on Instagram at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

The Mint will also make a $500 donation to Michigan State University’s student-led Cannabis Industry Association, which connects ambitious individuals with industry pioneers to catalyze innovation and publicize the sector’s high-impact career opportunities.

A hiring blitz is currently underway for the Mint’s Coldwater, Kalamazoo, and Clare locations, in addition to future locations planned in Michigan. Interested job applicants can apply for open positions by sending a cover letter and resume via email to Jobs@TheMintMI.com.

The new Coldwater location serves adult-use customers ages 21+ with hundreds of cannabis products, including the widest selection of flower/buds, edibles, and concentrates in the area. It also offers knowledgeable budtenders who can help customers who are extremely familiar with cannabis along with those who need more help navigating the wide variety of options available.

The Mint’s expansion in Michigan is part of a long-term growth plan. At 2,200-square-feet, Coldwater is the third Mint location in the state, joining a retail location in Kalamazoo (730 E. Cork Street) and a cultivation center in Clare. A 5,300-square-foot location in Portage and a 3,500-square-foot retail location in Monroe are both expected to open this fall.

“Since we opened our first retail location in Kalamazoo last year, we have been working hard to source a wide variety of high-quality products within the state,” said Joey Kejbou, the license holder who introduced the Mint to Michigan. “Our cannabis cultivation center in Clare expects to produce its first harvest before the end of the year, which will help to fulfill the strong demand for cannabis in Michigan.”

The Mint plans to hold education sessions for employees and customers 21+, as well as offer deals and discounts to seniors, veterans, and others who need cannabis to cope with life-altering illnesses and conditions.

This article is sponsored by Mint Cannabis who’s retail and cultivation facilities are currently operating in Arizona, Michigan, and Missouri. The brand has plans to open additional locations in Illinois and Massachusetts. The Mint is a national leader and industry innovator that is known for operating state-of-the-art facilities, delivering best-in-class customer service, and offering a diverse selection of flower/buds, edibles, and concentrates. For more information, visit mintdeals.com