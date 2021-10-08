I&M Proposes New Transmission Line South Fort Wayne – Bluffton

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is committed to providing safe and reliable energy service to our customers. That’s why the company is planning to upgrade the electric transmission network in southern Fort Wayne starting in late 2022, concluding in late 2027.

I&M plans to invest $93 million on the Fort Wayne-Bluffton Transmission Line Rebuild Project, which involves:

Updating about 26 miles of 69-kilovolt (kV) electric transmission line between Fort Wayne and Bluffton

Building about 4 miles of 69-kV electric transmission line southwest of Ossian, between the Uniondale and Kingsland substations

Building about 12 miles of 69/138-kV double-circuit transmission line from the existing path south of Bluffton, north to Murray Substation

Building the Baer Substation in Fort Wayne near the intersection of Baer Road and Baer Field Thruway

I&M representatives expect this project to enhance electrical service for its customers for decades to come. Plans call for replacing deteriorating wooden poles along the power line route with modern steel poles, reducing the need for frequent maintenance and improving the line’s performance. The new substation and proposed 4-mile power line will also reduce the likelihood of larger, sustained outages in the community and ensure reliable electric service.

The I&M project team announced the project in May with a virtual open house and received community feedback through the end of July. Following review of community feedback, land use and environmental impacts, the project team was able to determine a final proposed line route this month.

“One of our core missions as a company is to work together with our customers to develop innovative solutions that power communities and improve lives, and this project is the perfect example of that. I can’t thank folks enough for all of the input and conversations throughout the past few months,” said Scott Yarbrough, project outreach specialist. “That feedback is critical to our project process and helped us determine a line route that will serve the area with reliable power for decades to come with minimal impact to the environment and our neighbors in the community.”

I&M representatives mailed notifications to residents in the project area to inform them of the proposed line route.

In the coming weeks, landowners along the proposed line route can expect to receive an additional packet of information that includes a detailed map of the proposed route location on their property. Right-of-way agents plan to work with affected landowners to discuss necessary easements, access and construction activities.

To view an interactive map of the proposed power line route visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/FortWayne-Bluffton