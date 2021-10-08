Local Jukebox-To-Go Gives Jumpin’, Jivin’ Good Times

Creating new opportunities for seniors and care facility residents to enjoy life to the fullest, Audiences Unlimited, Inc., and The Playfair Group continue their 22-year tradition with the “Jukebox Saturday Night” program. “Jukebox Saturday Night” makes available a free-play, mobile, wheelchair-accessible jukebox to care facilities for special entertainment programs. The program is free to facilities affiliated with Audiences Unlimited and has been a part of their programming since 1999.

“The jukebox is great because it is mobile,” said Kevin Nabor, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach at Lutheran Life Villages. “We have rolled it into several different areas to provide the soundtrack to Happy Hours, Ice Cream Socials, and even for a dance party on the front porch! It’s amazing to see how the songs the residents remember from their younger days always spark joy and get people up — moving and having a great time with their neighbors!”

Audiences Unlimited is a nonprofit organization that coordinates the arts, cultural, and entertainment resources of the community for the benefit of people who reside in long-term residential care facilities as well as individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities at L.I.F.E. Adult Day Academy and other non-profit social service organizations. They have provided arts enrichment and entertainment to their audiences since 1972.

Playfair has built an unmatched heritage in the coin-operated amusement industry as purveyors of music and merriment for over 89 years. With jukeboxes, pinball machines, and other coin-operated amusement equipment, Playfair brings the good times home.