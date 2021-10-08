Changes To Solid Waste Collection In City Of Fort Wayne

Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases locally, beginning Monday, Oct. 4, garbage and recycling crews will collect only City of Fort Wayne-issued carts used for residential collection. In addition, workers will collect one bulk item per week per household. A bulk item is considered furniture or a large non-freon item that doesn’t fit in the collection bin.

These restrictions are being reinstituted to protect workers and residents. These practices are similar among other refuse hauling companies across the country and assist in the efficiency of getting garbage and recycling materials collected even through driver shortages and equipment challenges that are being experienced locally, statewide, and nationwide.

When drivers are quarantined due to a personal case of COVID-19, a family case of COVID-19 or exposure to the virus, it makes timely collections more difficult. Also, routes are completed faster when extra bags outside of carts and additional bulk items don’t have to be collected.

The updated collection process will remain in effect until further notice. This type of collection was implemented for several months in 2020 and into 2021 because of COVID-19.

Residents are reminded that lids on garbage and recycling bins should be closed when placed at the curb or alley for collection. Residents interested in obtaining additional City-issued garbage bins for $2 and/or additional City-issued recycling bins at no charge should contact 311.

Residents should place yard waste in City-issued garbage bins or take yard waste, including leaves, limbs, and branches to the City Utilities Biosolids facility at 6202 Lake Ave. Drop off fees are $1 per 100 pounds.

Biosolids Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday Noon-6 p.m.