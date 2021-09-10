September 10, 2021- Local Ads
ASSOCIATION WIDE GARAGE SALES
When: September 17th & 18th, 2021
Where: Waynedale Area
Who: Lake Shores, Lakewood Park, Winterset Associations
Add’l: Lake Shores, Lakewood Park, Winterset Association Wide Garage Sales. September 17th & 18th, 9am-4pm. Off Bluffton Rd, Lower Huntington Rd & Winchester Rd.
Contact: Tony Landon @ 747-6110
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
LOOKING TO RENT
Waynedale senior seeking small 1/2 bedroom house in Waynedale to rent call 260-348-9912
DAN’S FISH & TENDERLOIN DINNER
Wednesday September 22nd 4:30-7pm drive-thru only pre-sale and at door tickets available all dinners $11 260-622-4326 201 West Mill Ossian United Methodist Church
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
CHARLIE’S (DOG) BIRTHDAY BASH
When: Sat. Oct. 23, 1p-3p
Where: Rich’s Auto Center, 2135 Sandpoint Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Add’l: Our shop dog, ‘Charlie’ is hosting a party for his birthday to benefit the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. With a monetary or pet food donation at the entrance, guests will be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service. Cake and refreshments for human guests. Dogs are welcome to come, on leash, and play in a fenced in grass and asphalt area. This fundraiser is open to the public.
More info: www.facebook.com/fortwaynepetfoodpantry
Contact: Cindy at 260-747-8145 or Rochele at 260-385-3362.
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
SUMMER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
