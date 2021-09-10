September 10, 2021- Local Ads

ASSOCIATION WIDE GARAGE SALES

When: September 17th & 18th, 2021

Where: Waynedale Area

Who: Lake Shores, Lakewood Park, Winterset Associations

Lake Shores, Lakewood Park, Winterset Association Wide Garage Sales. September 17th & 18th, 9am-4pm. Off Bluffton Rd, Lower Huntington Rd & Winchester Rd.

Contact: Tony Landon @ 747-6110

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

LOOKING TO RENT

Waynedale senior seeking small 1/2 bedroom house in Waynedale to rent call 260-348-9912

DAN’S FISH & TENDERLOIN DINNER

Wednesday September 22nd 4:30-7pm drive-thru only pre-sale and at door tickets available all dinners $11 260-622-4326 201 West Mill Ossian United Methodist Church

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

BBB Accredited

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

CHARLIE’S (DOG) BIRTHDAY BASH

When: Sat. Oct. 23, 1p-3p

Where: Rich’s Auto Center, 2135 Sandpoint Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Add’l: Our shop dog, ‘Charlie’ is hosting a party for his birthday to benefit the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. With a monetary or pet food donation at the entrance, guests will be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service. Cake and refreshments for human guests. Dogs are welcome to come, on leash, and play in a fenced in grass and asphalt area. This fundraiser is open to the public.

More info: www.facebook.com/fortwaynepetfoodpantry

Contact: Cindy at 260-747-8145 or Rochele at 260-385-3362.

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

SUMMER CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502