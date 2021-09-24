PETERS BODY SHOP EXPANDS, ADDS ENHANCED QUALITY & SAFETY

If you’ve driven down Bluffton Road lately, you’ve likely noticed a major expansion of the longstanding business in the area, Peters Body Shop (4392 Bluffton Rd). Peters will be expanding about 6,000 more square feet to accommodate the growth in their business and to better serve customers by reducing repair wait time. As a part of this major investment in the community, Peters plans to add more car lifts and other new equipment as well as to add up to four more techs and in-house staff to their growing company. A first place, 2020 Fort Wayne Newspapers Reader’s Choice, award recipient, Peters Body Shop handles insurance claims and collision repair.

Peters Body Shop Inc. of Fort Wayne is now a certified collision repair shop, which ensures customers that their collision repairs will adhere to the latest industry quality and safety standards. This new certification guarantees that collision repairs will be performed according to the manufacturer’s repair protocol by a properly trained and qualified technician, using the correct tools and equipment for the job. This certification was provided by Assured Performance Collision Care of Aliso Viejo, California, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that promotes automotive safety within the collision care industry.

The new certifications for Peters Body Shop Inc. come with industry recognition by the top automotive manufacturers including Assured Performance, Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan. Peters Body Shop Inc. is now an integral part of the most advanced repair-capable and efficient collision care network in the world.

According to Peters Body Shop Inc. owner, Andy Peters, “We strive to provide the highest quality repairs for our customers. Our state-of-the-art facility and properly trained technicians enabled us to achieve this certified status.”

The automotive collision repair certification process is rigorous; less than 5% of all body shops in the U.S. are able to meet the stringent requirements imposed by the manufacturers to ensure quality and safety in their repairs.

“Newer vehicles are manufactured with durable, lightweight materials and advanced technology, which means that a repair performed in accordance to the manufacturer’s specifications is more important than ever and ensures the safety and proper performance of the vehicle,” explained Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care. “Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure vehicle safety. We have certified more than 3,500 shops across the country to make sure consumers can have their vehicle repaired by a certified shop wherever they live, work, or travel.”

Collision Care (www.collisioncare.org) is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization and internationally recognized certifying entity established as a collaborative effort to address the critical industry need. Today, Assured Performance is the largest and most advanced repair-capable network of over 3,000 Certified Repair Providers in North America with strategic partnerships and official recognition by leading automobile manufacturers, insurers, and other industry stakeholders.