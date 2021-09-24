GO LIVE: SPOTLIGHT ON THE ARTS

Arts United, Fort Wayne Ballet, and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced a brand-new outdoor concert collaboration designed to put a spotlight on the arts while celebrating the state-wide designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a cultural district.

On Saturday, September 25 at 7:00 p.m., Fort Wayne Ballet and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will offer a varied free program of classical and ballet favorites outside at Freimann Square, 200 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 (corner of South Clinton and Main Streets,) presented with major support from Arts United, the City of Fort Wayne, and the Downtown Improvement District. (In case of inclement weather, the performance will be moved indoors to Arts United Center across the plaza.)

Hosts for the program will be the Philharmonic’s guest conductor for engagement, Caleb Young, and Karen Gibbons-Brown, artistic director of Fort Wayne Ballet. Works by de Falla, Offenbach, Copland, Khachaturian, and Stravinsky will be featured, with the centerpiece of the concert being selections from Act III of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty ballet.

Audiences are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs, and will find seating around the Fountain or on the grassy areas adjacent to Freimann Square. Thanks to the Downtown Improvement District, food trucks will be present on the Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m., with a limited number of complimentary tables and chairs being provided.

Said Susan Mendenhall: “It seems fitting that, in order to mark the new statewide designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a cultural district, we would put a spotlight on two of our lead performing arts organizations at a free event accessible to everyone. This is not just a concert performance but a celebration of arts and culture in our community.”

Said Karen Gibbons-Brown: “We at Fort Wayne Ballet treasure our partnership with the Philharmonic. Convening for this very special free outdoor performance with our long-time collaborators is a wonderful opportunity to introduce local audiences to the very best arts experiences Fort Wayne has to offer while marking the beginning of our fall performance seasons.”

Said Caleb Young: “Karen Gibbons-Brown and I have put together a program of some of the most colorful, tuneful, and treasured works in the ballet and orchestral repertory. It will be a thrilling evening of great music and visual spectacle with our gorgeous Fort Wayne skyline as a backdrop.”

On Friday, June 25, 2021, the Indiana Arts Commission designated Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a Statewide Cultural District. Coordinated by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Arts Campus Fort Wayne includes seven venues and 17 presenting and resident arts and cultural organizations. Arts Campus Fort Wayne is the first state-designated cultural district in Northeast Indiana and joins 11 other cities throughout the state with cultural district recognition.

The City of Fort Wayne and Arts United were invited to apply for designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne after being recognized as a Spotlight Community as part of the Creative Community Pathway program. In May, Fort Wayne City Council unanimously approved Arts Campus Fort Wayne for city recognition as a cultural district.

“Go Live” is a region wide Arts United sponsored marketing campaign encouraging audiences to rediscover arts and cultural experiences, live and in person. “Go Live: Spotlight On The Arts” has been designed as a culminating concert event in the campaign. People of every age and interest are encouraged to get out, explore, and sample this high-quality arts partnership, in person.