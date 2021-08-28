CELEBRATING 89 YEARS OF COMMUNITY SERVICE

Arden McCoy was the first editor in 1932. At that time the newspaper consisted of a single sheet measuring 15 by 10 inches.

Throw some confetti, we’ve made it! On September 2, The Waynedale Newspaper will officially be 89 years old.

For many small businesses especially in this industry in this economic climate, each day that passes is a celebration. News is often no longer regarded as special because its everywhere. Some is good, but almost all we hear is negative news designed to misinform and entrance the audience into turning against anyone who might disagree. More recently than ever the “news” has become a political tool that has pinned neighbors against neighbors to feed more aggression into our daily life and maintain the viewer’s dependance on it so they “see what will happen next.”

When I became Publisher of the newspaper 12 years ago, as an alternative to almost every other news source in town, the number one goal was to connect our community through positive, family friendly news and unique entertainment. We believe that news doesn’t have to be doom and gloom to hold a reader’s attention. We strive to tell the stories through the eyes of people of all backgrounds. And unlike other news outlets, diversity of our stories isn’t in mugshots; it’s in the stories of the wonderful people doing great things here and we’re proud to feature people from all demographics.

We are so incredibly thankful to be working hand-in-hand over the years with the community to be not only a free source of entertainment, but also a source of education for those who may not have time to watch the evening news or may not have enough money to subscribe to paid news sources. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve tried our best to be not only uplifting, but informative for those who need help. From where to find free groceries, to free pet food, to utilities assistance, to COVID public awareness, to vaccine progress and distribution locations, to resources for struggling businesses and more, each issue we try to include resources to what people might need most in this time of continued crisis.

And over the past year, we’ve been working with community members, businesses and groups to provide assistance, like creating events like SHOP Waynedale to give a spotlight to struggling small businesses in the area and to help preserve storefronts.

All the while, trying to keep our own organization above water so that the newspaper can continue to be a free source of entertainment and educational resource for all in the community. We are so thankful for all of our staff, writers, carriers, advertisers and sponsors for their hard work, support and believing in the good work we do here to overcome our challenges in hardships and adversity. We would especially like to thank our readers for their support in reading the newspaper, supporting our advertisers and for donating to help us continue this important historic legacy of the community news.

So, as we pass this 89th anniversary milestone, please take a moment to wonder if Waynedale would be the same without its newspaper. With over 35,000 readers, think about how many people are impacted by our voices of positivity and helped by our educational resources. If you can help, we are currently accepting donations to help us sail through the storm of this economic downturn. Our donation form can be found on page 5 and can be mailed or dropped off to our office at 2505 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46809 or you can use a credit/ debit card to donate to us online at www.gf.me/u/xsvkat